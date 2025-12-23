Mavericks' Max Christie: Doubtful for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Christie (illness) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.
Christie appears likely to miss a second straight contest. The Mavericks could be very thin Tuesday, meaning guys like Jaden Hardy and Caleb Martin could be called upon.
