Mavericks' Max Christie: Downgraded to doubtful
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Christie (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game versus Minnesota.
Christie was initially listed as questionable for this contest, but it looks as though the Mavericks will play it safe. With Christie likely to sit, Klay Thompson and Tyus Jones could be more involved for the Mavericks.
More News
-
Mavericks' Max Christie: Iffy for Friday•
-
Mavericks' Max Christie: Drops 19 in loss to Lakers•
-
Mavericks' Max Christie: Massive workload in loss•
-
Mavericks' Max Christie: Hits three triples in loss•
-
Mavericks' Max Christie: Removed from injury report•
-
Mavericks' Max Christie: Nursing ankle sprain•