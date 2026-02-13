Mavericks' Max Christie: Drops 19 in loss to Lakers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Christie finished Thursday's 124-104 loss to the Lakers with 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal in 30 minutes.
The 19 points tied Naji Marshall (foot) for the team scoring lead. Christie heads into the All-Star break having scored in double digits in 10 of the last 12 games while averaging 16.4 points, 3.2 boards, 2.8 assists, 2.8 threes and 0.8 steals, but it remains to be seen what his role and usage will be once Kyrie Irving (knee) gets cleared to make his season debut.
