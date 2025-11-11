Christie provided 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 30 minutes during Monday's 116-114 loss to the Bucks.

Another game, another instance where Christie scores in double digits while hitting multiple three-pointers. This was his ninth straight game with double-digit points, and the former Michigan State star has drained two or more threes seven times in that span. Christie is averaging 14.0 points, 3.6 boards and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 42.6 percent from the floor in that nine-game stretch.