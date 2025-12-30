Christie ended with 25 points (8-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and five assists across 29 minutes during Monday's 125-122 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Christie was only a few points shy of a new career high in a failed comeback effort against Portland. Christie's production fluctuates from night to night, dependent on the availability of other Mavericks. Overall, his playing time has been consistent as Christie averages 28.9 minutes per game this season. It's tough to depend on this kind of performance from Christie, but he's available in more than 95% of leagues so he may be someone to keep on your watch list.