Christie (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Christie has missed the Mavericks' last two games while battling an illness, and the fourth-year wing has progressed enough in his recovery to return Saturday. It's a much-needed boost for the Mavericks given that they will be without starters Cooper Flagg (ankle), Daniel Gafford (ankle) and P.J. Washington (personal). Over his last eight starts, Christie has averaged 15.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.6 threes over 31.5 minutes per game.