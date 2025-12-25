Christie (illness) is available for Thursday's game against Golden State, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Christie missed the Mavericks' last two games due to an illness, but he has recovered enough to return Christmas Day. Christie's availability means less minutes will be available off the bench for Jaden Hardy and Caleb Martin. Christie averaged 8.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 23.4 minutes per game in his five outings prior to his two-game absence.