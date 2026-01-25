Mavericks' Max Christie: Heads to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Christie departed Saturday's game against the Lakers and went back to the locker room with an unspecified injury, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
It's unclear what forced Christie to head back into the locker room late in the third quarter. However, look for Brandon Williams or Jaden Hardy to pick up some additional minutes while Christie is sidelined.
