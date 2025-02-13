Christie ended Wednesday's 111-107 win over Golden State with 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 39 minutes.

With the Mavericks' frontcourt gutted by injuries, Christie made his first start in February and had another productive performance. The third-year wing has seen at least 30 minutes of court time in all five games he's played for Dallas since coming over in the Luka Doncic trade, averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 boards, 3.2 assists, 2.4 threes and 0.8 steals while shooting an impressive 50.9 percent from the floor and 54.5 percent (12-for-22) from long distance.