Christie chipped in 22 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals across 26 minutes during Saturday's 138-120 victory over the Jazz.

After missing the prior two games with an illness, Christie returned to the lineup and was one of three Mavericks to score more than 20 points in the win. The fourth-year guard has scored in double digits in eight straight games as part of the starting five, averaging 17.0 points, 3.5 boards, 2.9 assists and 2.8 threes in 31.0 minutes while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor and 40.7 percent from beyond the arc.