Christie supplied 24 points (8-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 loss to the Lakers.

The 24 points led the Mavs on the night, as Christie put together a strong revenge game against the team that traded him last season. The fourth-year guard has topped 20 points in four straight contests since returning from a two-game absence due to an illness, averaging 23.3 points, 5.0 threes, 3.5 boards, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals over that span.