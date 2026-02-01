Christie supplied 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block over 32 minutes during Saturday's 111-107 loss to the Rockets.

Christie continues to put up backend standard league value, draining at least three triples for the fifth time in the past seven games. It appears as though he is locked in as a member of the starting lineup, providing him with a relatively safe floor, for anyone seeking points and threes.