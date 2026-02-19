Mavericks' Max Christie: Iffy for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Christie is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves due to a left ankle sprain.
According to Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News, Christie sustained the ankle injury when he landed on a teammate's foot in Thursday's practice. He's now in danger of missing his first game since Jan. 15. If the fourth-year swingman is ultimately ruled out, Naji Marshall, Brandon Williams and Klay Thompson would likely see increased burn against Minnesota.
