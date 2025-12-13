Christie notched 15 points (5-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 119-111 victory over the Nets.

Christie was a menace on both ends of the floor, recording at least four three-pointers for the fourth time this season, while also chipping in a season-high four combined steals and blocks. While this was an encouraging performance, Christie's overall value is typically limited to points and threes. Through 26 games, he is averaging 12.0 points and 2.5 three-pointers in 29.1 minutes per contest, putting him firmly in the streaming category.