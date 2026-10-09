Christie finished with 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-11 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's 135-117 preseason loss to Houston.

Christie hit the ground running in the preseason opener, connecting on a team-high four three-pointers. It appears as though he will begin the season as a starter for Dallas, where he will serve as a floor-spacer, presumably launching a high amount of perimeter shots. At this point, his overall game is a little empty, which does make him a somewhat risky option in standard leagues. At best, he should be viewed as more of a three-point streaming consideration.