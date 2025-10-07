Christie logged 12 points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 15 minutes of Monday's 106-89 preseason win over the Thunder.

Coach Jason Kidd really spread the minutes out Monday, making it hard to get a good read on the entire rotation. That being said, Christie is projected to be a big part of the second unit and has drawn praise from Kidd during training camp for his versatility and ability to play multiple positions. The Mavericks are much deeper in 2025-26, however, so Christie is unlikely to duplicate his success from a minutes standpoint.