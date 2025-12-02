Mavericks' Max Christie: Muted performance in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Christie racked up nine points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes during Monday's 131-121 win over Denver.
Christie continues to see sizable workloads for the Mavericks. His output over the past couple weeks has left a lot to be desired, however. Over his last seven outings, he holds averages of 12.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 2.7 three-pointers per game.
