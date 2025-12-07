Christie won't start against the Rockets on Saturday, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

With P.J. Washington (ankle) back in action and Naji Marshall remaining in the starting five, Christie will join the second unit for the first time since Oct. 26. In three outings off the bench so far this season, the 22-year-old swingman has averaged 11.7 points in 27.3 minutes per contest.