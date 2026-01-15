Christie (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

Christie was initially termed doubtful, so his absence doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 22-year-old guard had started in eight consecutive games, averaging 15.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 31.5 minutes. Christie's absence could mean more minutes for Brandon Williams and Jaden Hardy. Christie's next chance to play will come Thursday against Utah.