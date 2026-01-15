Mavericks' Max Christie: Out Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Christie (illness) won't play in Thursday's game against the Jazz.
Christie has been downgraded to out due to an illness, marking his second straight absence. The Mavs will be short handed Thursday without Christie and Cooper Flagg (ankle), which will likely open up more minutes for Ryan Nembhard, Brandon Williams and Jaden Hardy.
