Christie finished Monday's 120-96 loss to Minnesota with one point (0-1 FG, 1-2 FT) and one assist across 19 minutes.

Christie's 12-game streak of scoring at least 10 points sadly came to an end Monday, as his only point came from splitting a pair of free-throws. Christie has scored at least nine points in every game this season leading up to Monday's clash with Minnesota, and he likely only played 19 minutes due to the blowout nature of the game, so expect him to bounce back Wednesday against the Knicks.