Christie (ankle) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.

The sharpshooter was considered questionable for Sunday's game against Milwaukee due to a left ankle sprain prior to the contest being postponed, and he's now good to go for Wednesday. Christie is on a heater for the Mavericks, averaging 23.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 5.0 three-pointers per contest while shooting 52.6 percent from the deep in his last four games.