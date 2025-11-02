Christie registered 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 33 minutes during Saturday's 122-110 loss to Detroit.

Christie made his third straight start Saturday and notched his fourth consecutive double-digit scoring effort. The Michigan State product has opened the season strong in the scoring department, averaging 12.0 points on 53.3 percent shooting from the field and 50.0 percent from three through six games. While the 22-year-old may shift back to a bench role once Dallas is fully healthy, he's proven to be a reliable contributor in the starting lineup with Anthony Davis (calf) and Dereck Lively (knee) dealing with injuries.