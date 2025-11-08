Christie racked up 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block over 28 minutes during Friday's 118-104 loss to Memphis.

Christie has started in each of the Mavericks' last six games and has done a good job after scoring in double digits each time. This 18-point output was a season-high mark for the fourth-year forward. Christie should remain a valuable fantasy asset as long as he stays in a starting role. He's averaging 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game when deployed in the first unit.