Mavericks' Max Christie: Shot goes missing Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Christie amassed six points (2-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 18 minutes during Saturday's preseason loss to Charlotte.
Christie struggled to find his footing on the offensive end, a worrying sign coming off what was a disappointing end to the 2024-25 season. Despite the injury to Kyrie Irving (knee), Christie's role this season is likely to be somewhat limited. His overall skill set does him no favors, leaving him as more of a modest scoring threat off the bench.
More News
-
Mavericks' Max Christie: Looks sharp in 15 minutes•
-
Mavericks' Max Christie: Solid outing off bench•
-
Mavericks' Max Christie: Bench role against Sacramento•
-
Mavericks' Max Christie: Scores 14 points in loss Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Max Christie: Slides into starting lineup•
-
Mavericks' Max Christie: Leads bench in scoring•