Christie amassed six points (2-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 18 minutes during Saturday's preseason loss to Charlotte.

Christie struggled to find his footing on the offensive end, a worrying sign coming off what was a disappointing end to the 2024-25 season. Despite the injury to Kyrie Irving (knee), Christie's role this season is likely to be somewhat limited. His overall skill set does him no favors, leaving him as more of a modest scoring threat off the bench.