Mavericks' Max Christie: Sitting out with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Christie (illness) is out for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Christie can be deemed day-to-day with an illness. The sharpshooter's absence should cement Naji Marshall's status as a strong streaming option in all fantasy leagues, whereas Klay Thompson appears to be an option in deeper setups.
More News
-
Mavericks' Max Christie: Under the weather•
-
Mavericks' Max Christie: Lands four triples Friday•
-
Mavericks' Max Christie: Not starting vs. Houston•
-
Mavericks' Max Christie: Muted performance in win•
-
Mavericks' Max Christie: Back in double figures•
-
Mavericks' Max Christie: Drains five threes, scores 23•