Christie will start in Monday's game against the Thunder, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

With Dereck Lively (knee) sidelined, Christie will enter the starting lineup. The 22-year-old swingman has provided a spark off the bench for the Mavericks through three regular-season games, averaging 11.7 points while shooting 60.0 percent from beyond the arc in 27.3 minutes per contest.