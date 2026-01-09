Christie amassed 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 32 minutes during Thursday's 116-114 loss to the Jazz.

Christie put together a strong showing for the Mavericks, but the team still dropped to 14-24 on the season. Christie is trending up with averages of 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.0 three-pointers over his last six games, and more touches may be coming his way if Anthony Davis (hand) ends up missing time after getting injured Thursday.