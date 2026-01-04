Christie ended Saturday's 110-104 victory over Houston with 24 points (10-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes.

Christie scored at least 24 points for the second time in the past three games, continuing his recent uptick in scoring. While it has been an up-and-down season for Christie, he appears to be in the good books right now, having started in four straight games. This could come to an end at any point, but for now, he is worth picking up in most leagues.