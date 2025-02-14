Christie finished Thursday's 118-113 victory over Miami with 19 points (8-19 FG, 3-11 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals across 39 minutes.

Making his second straight start as the Mavericks sat both Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and Klay Thompson (foot), Christie tied his season highs in both assists and steals while scoring in double digits for the sixth straight game since being acquired by Dallas. The third-year guard is averaging 17.3 points, 5.2 boards, 3.5 assists, 2.5 threes and 1.2 steals a contest for his new club, and Christie should retain a significant role in the rotation coming out of the All-Star break, even after the Mavs get healthy.