Christie closed Tuesday's 128-113 loss to the Knicks with six points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes.

Christie ended with another unproductive showing, scoring single digits for the fourth time in the past seven games. Despite playing a sizeable role for his new team, Christie has been underwhelming, to say the least. He has averaged 30.8 minutes per game over the past 16 games, putting up 9.0 points, 0.9 steals and 1.6 three-pointers.