Christie racked up five points (2-8 FG, 1-7 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 128-110 loss to Houston.

Christie took his place in the starting lineup despite dealing with a minor foot concern. While it was good to see him on the floor, his production left a lot to be desired. He provides the team with a legit floor-spacing option, although he typically offers very little else outside of points and threes. On nights such as this, it's clear to see why he should be viewed as more of a stream-level player.