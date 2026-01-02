Christie logged 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one rebound over 29 minutes during the Mavericks' 123-108 loss to the 76ers on Thursday.

Christie scored 11 of his 18 points in the first half and ended Thursday's game as the Mavericks' leading scorer. He's taken on a larger role since taking Naji Marshall's spot in the starting lineup against the Kings this past Friday. Christie has averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.5 threes over 30.3 minutes per game over his last four outings.