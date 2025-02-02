The Lakers traded Christie, Anthony Davis (abdomen) and a 2029 first-round pick to Dallas on Saturday in exchange for Luka Doncic (calf), Maxi Kleber (foot) and Markieff Morris while the Jazz receive Jalen Hood-Schifino (hamstring) and two 2025 second-round picks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

It was a late-night trade involving the Mavericks, Lakers and Jazz that shook the NBA on Saturday. Davis and Doncic are the obvious headliners in the trade, but the Mavericks also receive a capable guard in Christie, who was permanently inserted into the Lakers' starting lineup Dec. 8 and has since been averaging 10.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 30.8 minutes per game. It's unclear whether Christie will join Davis in the starting lineup alongside Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson or if the third-year guard will come off the bench in Dallas.