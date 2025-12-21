Christie (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against New Orleans.

Christie is battling an illness, which puts him in jeopardy of missing Monday's game. The Mavericks could be without one or multiple of Christie, Klay Thompson (knee) and Cooper Flagg (back), which could lead to more minutes for the likes of Naji Marshall, Jaden Hardy and Caleb Martin. Christie has started in 21 games this season but has come off the bench for the Mavericks' last five games, and over that span he averaged 8.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 threes over 23.4 minutes per game.