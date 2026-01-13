Mavericks' Max Christie: Unlikely to face Nuggets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Christie is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against Denver due to illness.
Christie is slated to miss the front end of the Mavericks' back-to-back set due to illness. The 22-year-old guard had started in eight consecutive games. If he misses Wednesday's game, Brandon Williams (Illness) and Jaden Hardy could see an increase in minutes.
