Christie is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against Denver due to illness.

Christie is slated to miss the front end of the Mavericks' back-to-back set due to illness. The 22-year-old guard had started in eight consecutive games. If he misses Wednesday's game, Brandon Williams (Illness) and Jaden Hardy could see an increase in minutes.

