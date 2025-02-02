Christie (not injury related) won't be available for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Mavericks radio play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Cooperstein reports.

The third-year pro was recently traded to the Mavericks in a historic package centered around Luka Doncic (calf) and Anthony Davis (abdomen), though Davis and Christie will both be sidelined Sunday. The 21-year-old will likely have to compete for the starting job alongside Kyrie Irving (shoulder) whenever he is deemed available. However, Christie's progression with the Lakers is a positive indicator that he'll still see significant minutes with Dallas. The second-rounder out of Michigan State had started in 23 consecutive appearances for Los Angeles entering Saturday, averaging 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.0 threes, 1.6 assists and 0.8 steals while shooting 40.0 percent from downtown in 30.7 minutes per contest.