Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Active vs. Hawks
Kleber (toe) is available to play in Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
As expected, Kleber will suit up for Wednesday's contest after being listed as probable. Expect Kleber to play his usual dosage of about 20 minutes off the bench against Atlanta.
