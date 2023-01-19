Kleber said Wednesday that he hopes to return from a torn right hamstring prior to the All-Star break, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Kleber has been sidelined since Dec. 12 due to a multitude of injuries to his right leg, including a knee sprain and a hamstring tear, and was expected to miss a significant portion of time. His target of a pre-All-Star return would put him back on the court in mid-February, which would mean Kleber is ahead of schedule in his recovery process. Regardless of when he returns, the 30-year-old will be under heavy restrictions and likely require a lengthy ramp-up period.