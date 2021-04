Kleber finished Wednesday's win over the Celtics with five points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal.

While the Mavs got the win, it was not a night to remember for Kleber, who snapped a streak of 15 straight games with at least one three-pointer. Kleber could be of use to managers in deeper leagues as a three-point specialist who adds some boards, but he typically doesn't do enough in other categories to warrant rostering in standard leagues.