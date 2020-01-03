Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Another strong performance
Kleber totaled 18 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 31 minutes during Thursday's 123-111 victory over Brooklyn.
Kleber started the second half, replacing Dwight Powell who was struggling to find his rhythm. Kleber has put together two strong performances and could be a sneaky pickup as long as Kristaps Porzingis (knee) is out. While the injury to Porzingis isn't thought to be serious, he appears likely to miss at least one more game. If you need threes and blocks, Kleber could be your man.
