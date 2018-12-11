Coach Rick Carlisle said Kleber (undisclosed) will be available Monday against the Magic, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Kleber is slated to return after missing Saturday's game against the Rockets due to an undisclosed reason. The forward should assume his normal role off the bench. Over his last five games, Kleber is averaging 8.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 19.8 minutes.