Kleber will start Monday's game against Utah, Mavs radio voice Chuck Cooperstein reports.

Kleber missed Saturday's game with a minor leg injury, but he'll be back in the lineup Monday night as the Mavs face off against the top team in the West. With Kristaps Porzingis (wrist) out, Kleber will start at center with Nicolo Melli and Dorian Finney-Smith filling the two forward spots.