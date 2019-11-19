Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Back to bench role
Kleber will come off the bench Monday against the Spurs.
Kleber drew the start in Saturday's matchup against the Raptors, totaling 10 points and six boards over 38 minutes, but he'll head to the bench for Monday's clash. Dwight Powell is set to draw the start at center as a result.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...