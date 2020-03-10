Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Back to bench Tuesday
Kleber will come off the bench Tuesday at San Antonio.
The 28-year-old started the last five games but will return to the bench with Dorian Finney-Smith (hip) back in action Tuesday. Kleber is averaging 8.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 block over 23.0 minutes in 44 games off the bench this season.
