Kleber will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Thunder, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Kleber started the last two games due to P.J. Washington dealing with a knee injury, but he will shift back to a bench role Sunday. Kleber holds averages of 2.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 15.0 minutes per game across four appearances this season.
