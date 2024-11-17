Share Video

Kleber will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Thunder, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Kleber started the last two games due to P.J. Washington dealing with a knee injury, but he will shift back to a bench role Sunday. Kleber holds averages of 2.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 15.0 minutes per game across four appearances this season.

