Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Becomes restricted free agent
Kleber has been extended a qualifying offer by the Mavericks, making him a restricted free agent, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Kleber's ability to play both power forward and center means he could still find solid run on the Mavericks despite the presence of Kristaps Porzingis and possibly another incoming free agents. He finished his sophomore year averaging 6.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, 1.1 threes and 1.0 assist across 21.2 minutes.
