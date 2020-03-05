Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Blocks five shots in spot-start
Kleber amassed five points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, five blocks, four assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 127-123 victory over the Pelicans.
Kleber moved into the starting lineup, supposedly for matchup purposes, matching his season-high of five blocks. Kleber has quietly been a top-100 player over the past two weeks, thanks largely to his 1.8 blocks per game. His playing time is typically reliant on the production of others which makes him a tough player to have faith in moving forward. However, he does have a fantasy-friendly game and could be worth a look if you need blocks.
More News
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Double-double plus three swats•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Enters starting five•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Scores eight points Friday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Season-high five blocks in loss•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Career night off bench•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...