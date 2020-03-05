Kleber amassed five points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, five blocks, four assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 127-123 victory over the Pelicans.

Kleber moved into the starting lineup, supposedly for matchup purposes, matching his season-high of five blocks. Kleber has quietly been a top-100 player over the past two weeks, thanks largely to his 1.8 blocks per game. His playing time is typically reliant on the production of others which makes him a tough player to have faith in moving forward. However, he does have a fantasy-friendly game and could be worth a look if you need blocks.