Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Blocks five shots in victory
Kleber finished with 15 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, five blocks two assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 98-93 victory over the Raptors.
Kleber did a bit of everything Tuesday, helping the Mavericks to an upset win over the Raptors. He had seen his minutes drop over the last three games but was able to get 25 minutes of court time in the win. He has been a nice find for the Mavericks, and although very inconsistent, he has flashed some nice fantasy upside. He is not really worth owning except in deeper leagues but should be able to carve out a more prominent role as the season progresses.
