Kleber amassed two points, three blocks, two rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Friday's 129-1147 loss to the Lakers.

Kleber tallied three blocked shots but was unable to get anything going on the offensive end. The absence of Kristaps Porzingis (knee) has done wonders for Kleber's fantasy stocks, rocketing him into the top-80 over the past two weeks. His ceiling is quite limited even in substantial minutes but Kleber is worth a look if you need cheap big man numbers.